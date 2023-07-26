Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.68-$1.92 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $10.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,448,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.31 and a 200 day moving average of $174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

