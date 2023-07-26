Brokers Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.9 %

MTB stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.46. 698,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at $3,121,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 52,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $382,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

