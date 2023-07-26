Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SASR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 175,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $42.54.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.
