Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 175,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.92. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

