Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 250,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,579. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. Renasant has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

