Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.52 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,521,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,127. Netflix has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.90.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $202,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. NatWest Group plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 20,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

