Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.75. 497,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,711 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

