Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.30%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Vicor Trading Up 56.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $33.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,903. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.71 and a 1 year high of $93.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.64 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

