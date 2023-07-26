Brokers Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of SNV traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.04. 2,332,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

