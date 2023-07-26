Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. Increased by Cormark (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million.
Mullen Group Stock Performance
Shares of MTL stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 62,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,239. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Articles
