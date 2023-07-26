WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 147,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSBC. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

