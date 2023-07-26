Brokers Set Expectations for Tesla, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.09. The company had a trading volume of 92,441,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,849,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.16. Tesla has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

