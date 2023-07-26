Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,791. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $201.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.07.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

