EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

EQT Trading Up 4.6 %

EQT traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,990,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 3,104.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

