Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Banc of California Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 8,349,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,872. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $848.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,847.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Rice purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,469 shares of company stock worth $194,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banc of California by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 247,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 181.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 217,778 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 765.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 213,734 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 365.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 242,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 190,297 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

