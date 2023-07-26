First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 558,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,047,000 after buying an additional 1,433,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

