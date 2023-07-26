Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.04 EPS.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.03. The company had a trading volume of 191,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,767. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
