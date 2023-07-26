Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 349,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

