Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Life Time Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Life Time Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Insider Activity at Life Time Group
In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
About Life Time Group
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
