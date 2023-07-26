Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Life Time Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Life Time Group stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,873,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 692,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $8,789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 353,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

