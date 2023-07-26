Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,500 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,488,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.
- On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.
Weave Communications Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE WEAV traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 1,521,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,131. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $785.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
