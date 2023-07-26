Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,500 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,488,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $13,212.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. 1,521,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,131. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $785.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.25% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

