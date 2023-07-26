Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Jeff Lendino Sells 2,100 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,685.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80.

Jamf Price Performance

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 167,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,031. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 320.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho cut their price objective on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

