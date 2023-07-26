Michele M. Meyers Sells 1,646 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $22,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,312.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 505,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,730. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Coursera

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 462,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.