Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 164 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CRM traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.34. 2,614,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Salesforce
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.