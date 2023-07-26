Ian Goodkind Sells 2,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 18th, Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99.
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20.

Jamf Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.54. 167,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jamf

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

