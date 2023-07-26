Alexander Scott Buys 56 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($193.87).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 58 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 8,642 ($110.81).

On Monday, May 22nd, Alexander Scott purchased 54 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £151.74 ($194.56).

Shares of IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 263.58 ($3.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.29). The company has a market capitalization of £873.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2,203.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 256.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.18).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

