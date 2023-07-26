James Wroath Buys 61 Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider James Wroath acquired 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($193.97).
Wincanton Price Performance
Wincanton stock traded down GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 245.57 ($3.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £305.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 253.52. Wincanton plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.12).
Wincanton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. Wincanton’s payout ratio is currently 4,814.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Wincanton
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wincanton
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.