Otto Buttula Sells 1,216,667 Shares of HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) Stock

HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ – Get Free Report) insider Otto Buttula sold 1,216,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$25,550.01 ($17,263.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86.

HitIQ Limited engages in development and commercialization of concussion management technology in Australia. Its Nexus software provides comprehensive head impact data and analysis to make informed decisions to improve the quality of care for athletes. It also offers CoVR, a virtual reality based cognitive and oculomotor assessment platform, which identifies impairments across domains, such as hand-eye coordination, memory, and decision making; and CSX that provides an easy to use, sideline concussion assessment tool, which produces a digital record that can be shared with medical professionals, family, and organizations to take coordinated athlete care.

