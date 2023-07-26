Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.
- On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.
- On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $73,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $79,700.00.
ChargePoint Stock Up 1.5 %
ChargePoint stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 9,252,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009,146. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. B. Riley dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
