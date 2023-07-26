Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Buys 62 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £137.64 ($176.48).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215.20 ($2.76). 197,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 208.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.52. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAB shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.72) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.73) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.73).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

