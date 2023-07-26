Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,200 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,154,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,234,658.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. 71,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

