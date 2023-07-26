Kathryn C. Zoon Sells 1,700 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $14,246.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,801 shares in the company, valued at $434,092.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 581,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,995. The company has a market capitalization of $361.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.
Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.
