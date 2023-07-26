Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 233 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $11,081.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,846 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,275.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.

Natera Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 270,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

