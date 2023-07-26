Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 233 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $11,081.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 509,846 shares in the company, valued at $24,248,275.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,447 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $276,871.01.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $245,650.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00.
Natera Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.85. 270,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75.
Institutional Trading of Natera
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after buying an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.