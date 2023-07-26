Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $38,264.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,602.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natera Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $46.88. 261,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,590. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $111,690,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth $65,116,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Natera by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 473.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

