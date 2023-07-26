Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issues Earnings Results

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Trustmark Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 294,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,837 shares in the company, valued at $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth about $278,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

