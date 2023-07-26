Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston updated its FY24 guidance to $4.95-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.95-$5.40 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.7 %
LW traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, hitting $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $117.38.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
