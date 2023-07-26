QUASA Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $617.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020361 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017420 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,296.83 or 0.99972988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151073 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $617.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.