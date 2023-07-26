LZG International (LZGI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare LZG International to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LZG International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LZG International N/A N/A -11.48 LZG International Competitors $422.70 million -$7.46 million 736.26

LZG International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LZG International. LZG International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LZG International N/A N/A N/A LZG International Competitors -30.12% -258.55% -6.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LZG International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LZG International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LZG International 0 0 1 0 3.00 LZG International Competitors 379 1400 3114 18 2.56

LZG International presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.88%. Given LZG International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LZG International is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LZG International beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

LZG International Company Profile

LZG International, Inc. operates as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company provides a software that uses artificial intelligence to help companies automate enterprise decision cycles to learn, explain, and intervene for better outcomes across various business interactions. It also offers artificial intelligence and machine learning software to automate peer intelligence and decision dynamics. The company was formerly known as LazyGrocer.Com, Inc. and changed its name to LZG International, Inc. in August 2009. LZG International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

