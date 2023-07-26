HashiCorp (HCP) and The Competition Critical Contrast

HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP – Get Free Report) is one of 128 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare HashiCorp to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HashiCorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HashiCorp Competitors 170 697 1121 5 2.48

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 75.91%. Given HashiCorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares HashiCorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $512.98 million N/A -21.95 HashiCorp Competitors $157.01 million -$17.74 million -292.62

HashiCorp has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. HashiCorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HashiCorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp N/A N/A N/A HashiCorp Competitors -48.22% -80.43% -11.40%

Dividends

HashiCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. HashiCorp pays out -112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 5,752.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HashiCorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

HashiCorp beats its rivals on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

