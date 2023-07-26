Xero (XROLF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) is one of 286 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Xero to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.5% of Xero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Xero and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Xero
|N/A
|N/A
|-261.41
|Xero Competitors
|$422.70 million
|-$7.46 million
|736.26
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Xero
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.00
|Xero Competitors
|379
|1400
|3114
|18
|2.56
As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Xero’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Xero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Xero
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Xero Competitors
|-30.12%
|-258.55%
|-6.87%
Summary
Xero rivals beat Xero on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
Xero Company Profile
Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger. Xero Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.
