Boatim (BTIM) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Boatim to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Boatim alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boatim and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Boatim Competitors -11.15% -11.82% 0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A 0.00 Boatim Competitors $231.08 million $44.03 million -160.76

This table compares Boatim and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boatim’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boatim and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Boatim Competitors 321 1001 1497 31 2.43

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 69.60%. Given Boatim’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boatim has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Boatim rivals beat Boatim on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Boatim

(Get Free Report)

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Boatim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boatim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.