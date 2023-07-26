Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised by Analyst

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $85.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,119. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,838,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.