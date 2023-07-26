First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 18.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 641,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 490,195 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,142,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

