Research Analysts Set Expectations for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.93. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $31.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $31.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.36 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE ABG traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.25. The company had a trading volume of 155,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.11 and a 200 day moving average of $215.41. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $816,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

