Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.37) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.12. 117,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,574. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,440,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after acquiring an additional 60,597 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 39,042 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $303,962.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $45,290.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $107,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 10,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $303,962.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,471 shares of company stock valued at $722,358. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

