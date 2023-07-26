Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.38. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.22 million. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,832. The company has a quick ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 22.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.88. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $141.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.