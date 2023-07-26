Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 680,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.
Institutional Trading of Encore Wire
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
