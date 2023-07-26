Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 680,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,659. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.34. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Encore Wire by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

