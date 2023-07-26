Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Granite Construction to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of Granite Construction stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

GVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 58.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 908,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.