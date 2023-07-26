Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Autohome Price Performance
NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 199,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.89.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
