Autohome (ATHM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Autohome had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 199,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Autohome by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Autohome by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

