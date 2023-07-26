Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $72.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 39,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $624.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Maryann Bruce bought 2,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,832.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

