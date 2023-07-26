Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 52,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 223,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Several equities research analysts have commented on CZWI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

