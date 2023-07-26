Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.25 EPS.

Hubbell Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $8.96 on Wednesday, hitting $309.56. The stock had a trading volume of 587,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,713. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $203.93 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

